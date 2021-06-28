Not ready to give up working from home? Here's what you can do

A big debate in the workforce right now is whether or not employees can still do their job from home.Employees have embraced the idea, but not every company has figured out how it is going to handle its policies.It can be a tricky subject to navigate for those looking for a new job.You might fear that saying yes to working remotely will send a signal you are not a team player, or perhaps the company you are interviewing with wants more remote workers.The best idea for applicants is to do some research on the company you are interviewing with and be honest when it comes to what you want regarding working from home."Some absolutely will have an issue with people. Maybe not being on site, but that is your opportunity in an interview to let them know how you were successful remote working, how you increased productivity and, more importantly, how you were able to help that organization move forward in the pandemic," said Michael Gutierrez, who is the employer service manager for Workforce Solutions.During the height of the pandemic, about 70% of workers were remote, and some experts believe some form of work-from-home policies will become the standard for years to come.