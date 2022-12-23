Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says

Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.

The WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters in Montgomery County put out a blaze in a garage that was caused by an electric blanket overnight, according to The Woodlands Fire Department.

At approximately 8:39 p.m., firefighters responded to Rolling Links Drive in the Village of Grogan's Mill about a fire in a detached garage.

Firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire coming from the two-story garage. They were able to make a quick attack and get the flames under control.

Officials said the main house was not damaged, and the two residents inside were not injured.

It appeared that an electric blanket being used to keep cats warm was the cause of the fire, which has been noted as accidental.

The garage did sustain significant fire damage. Inside the garage were three cars that were destroyed, officials said.

Montgomery County Hospital District, South Montgomery County Fire, and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office all assisted the Woodlands Fire Department in this case.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.