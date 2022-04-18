Woman's body found along creek in N. Harris Co. being investigated as probable murder, deputies say

@HCSOTexas responded to the 18400 blk of Mossforest/Shady Stream Drive. Units discovered a female, possibly in her 20’s, deceased along Cypress Creek. There are signs of trauma. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/0PLUHQq7II — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 17, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a woman's body found Sunday afternoon along a creek in north Harris County.People who were fishing in Cypress Creek found the body at about 4:30 p.m. in the 18400 block of Mossforest, according to deputies.The Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide and crime scene unit responded to scene. An investigation indicated the body had been there for several days and had been exposed to animals.Authorities were unable to identify what injuries the woman suffered, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were signs of trauma.A medical examiner has not released the victim's name but authorities believe she was in her 20s.The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a probable murder.