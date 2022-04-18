body found

Woman's body found along creek in N. Harris Co. being investigated as probable murder, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's body found by fishers along creek, Harris Co. deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a woman's body found Sunday afternoon along a creek in north Harris County.

People who were fishing in Cypress Creek found the body at about 4:30 p.m. in the 18400 block of Mossforest, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide and crime scene unit responded to scene. An investigation indicated the body had been there for several days and had been exposed to animals.

Authorities were unable to identify what injuries the woman suffered, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were signs of trauma.

A medical examiner has not released the victim's name but authorities believe she was in her 20s.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a probable murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Police find dead body in U-Haul box outside SW Houston apartment
"Baby Doe" found in dumpster close to being identified
Human remains found in Montrose backyard ruled homicide
Man's body found at Humble auto shop after shots reported
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly crash after chase set to appear in court today
Endangered missing 17-year-old last seen in N. Houston
Police in search of NW Houston siblings missing since Saturday
Police find dead body in U-Haul box outside SW Houston apartment
Weak front brings in slightly cooler and drier air Monday
Astros reporter shares how she hit home run in male-dominated industry
Sports bar returns with a pop-up location for Astros first homestand
Show More
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
HPD looking for suspect who shot man outside restaurant along Gulf Fwy
HFD pulls woman from her rolled over car after crash on 610 and I-45
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
More TOP STORIES News