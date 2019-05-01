Woman's $2,800 MacBook taken during oil change at Walmart

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman recently went for an oil change at a Walmart on South Kirkwood. Treasure Berry tells ABC13's Ted Oberg she put her brand new Mac laptop, she thought safely, in her trunk.
When she returned to the car after the oil change, it was gone.
"It was a MacBook Pro," Berry told ABC13. It was so new, she still had the receipt for $2,800.42.
She gave the keys to the Walmart techs and went inside the store to get something to eat while they worked on her car.
When she realized later the laptop was missing, Berry told us, "I asked one of the workers like, 'You know that you touched my stuff?' And he's like, 'No, we didn't touch her car, man.'"
Finally, she found someone with answers.
"The third worker was like, 'Oh, two guys came and they took it out of your trunk," Berry said. "I said, 'Okay, well, why would you let them do that?' 'Oh, because he said it was his car.'"
The two guys were gone. Her computer was too. She says the Walmart manager found the guys on surveillance video. Berry called the police and asked Walmart to pay for the computer.
She didn't have much luck with that. "They're like, 'Well, we don't find that it was Walmart's fault, so we're going to deny the claim.'"
Treasure's grandmother was upset by that.
"You know how grandmas are," Berry told ABC13. Without telling Treasure, her grandma called ABC13's Turn to Ted.
"I thought she was playing, but then she was like, 'Here's Ted Oberg.' And I was like, 'Hey, this is real.'"
We called Walmart. Berry showed the results: a check for the exact price of the computer, down to the penny.
"It feels amazing," Berry said. "I was actually happy, because I didn't think that I would get it."
We spoke with Walmart shortly after she called us. The company was in touch with her, honored her claim, and pledged to cooperate with the police investigation.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Woman's $2,800 MacBook taken during oil change at Walmart
TURN TO TED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News