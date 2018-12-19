Woman who wanted to see world before going blind vanishes while traveling in Peru

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman from the Detroit area has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.

DETROIT, Michigan --
A woman from the Detroit area has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.

Relatives said 35-year-old Carla Valpeoz has been missing for nearly a week in the South American country. She was last seen on Dec. 12, after she returned to a hostel from a nightclub in Cusco.

Her brother, Carlos Valpeoz, told The Detroit News his sister's roommate awoke to find her and her belongings gone. He said security footage shows she took a taxi from the hostel. She later missed her flight home to the U.S.

He said the U.S. Department of State told her family she may have ridden a shuttle to another location near Cusco.

Carla Valpeoz is from Dearborn, Michigan, where she works as a travel guide, WXYZ reports.

Carlos Valpeoz said his sister is losing her vision, and was determined to see the world before she no longer could.

"She's done everything in her life to prepare to eventually go blind," he said.

She met a tour group while visiting Machu Picchu on Dec. 11 and mentioned wanting to see the Sacred Valley.

"I know Carla is out there and I know we are going to bring her home safe. It's only a matter of time," Carlos Valpeoz said. "I just want to continue to putting her photo and her description out there and getting as many eyes on this as possible. I love you Carla."

The State Department said it's aware a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Peru, but declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.

Carla Valpeoz's father traveled to Peru to meet with investigators at the U.S. embassy, try to retrace her steps and hand out flyers to help find his daughter.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanblindu.s. & worldtourismtouristMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman trapped inside burning car dies after crashing
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
Two city of Houston hacks reveal system weaknesses: expert
Woman found dead in hotel freezer was locked inside: Lawyer
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
E. Loop to stay closed through end of week due to bridge repair
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
Show More
Pizza customer called 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
Trucker saves beagles thrown from vehicle on highway
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Uber driver accused of threatening to rape passenger
Thieves steal $11,000 in tools and shoot family's dog
More News