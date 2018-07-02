Sharks drag woman who ignored warnings not to feed them into water

Crazy video you have to see! A woman was injured after a shark pulled her into the water. (KTRK)

PERTH, Australia (KTRK) --
A woman was pulled overboard by a shark she was feeding while on vacation in Australia.

Melissa Brunning was on a boat feeding a group of nurse sharks in Dugong Bay when she was attacked.

"I came up and I said, 'I've lost my finger' and I couldn't even look at my finger because I thought it was gone, and I thought if I looked at it I'd probably go into shock," Brunning said.

She didn't lose her finger, but she did have to go to the hospital to get it treated for an infection.

There were warnings not to feed the sharks.

Brunning says she doesn't blame the shark at all, and that the incident has taught her to respect marine life.
