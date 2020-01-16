Woman who escaped custody from Ben Taub bathroom captured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who escaped police custody while at Ben Taub Hospital Wednesday night was captured less than 24 hours later, according to Houston police.



Collin Danielle Anderson, 37, was originally held on a warrant for drug possession and was in a hospital bathroom when she slipped way around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Anderson was taken to the hospital after she was rejected at the jail due to medical issues.

"Once inside the hospital, the patient was taken for some medical testing, I believe to give urine analysis," said Lt. Larry Crowson.

Crowson said the male officer tried to keep an eye on the bathroom door, but the suspect was able to slip out and escape into the hospital.

Crowson said Anderson was not a violent offender and there was no threat to the public while she was on the run.

Anderson faces a new felony charge of escape. She was taken into custody by the South Gessner Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team, according to a tweet by Houston police.

