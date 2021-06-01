Woman wanted for hissing and biting 86-year-old man in his home, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hissed and bit elderly man in his home, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area authorities are searching for a woman who reportedly hissed and bit an elderly man in his home.

Police said the incident happened on May 11 at 6:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mustang Trail in Kingwood. According to police, the 86-year-old victim told police he woke up because he felt the presence of someone standing next to his bed.

The victim told police that an unknown woman was standing next to him as he laid in bed. He said the woman hissed at him, attacked him by jumping on him and biting him on his bicep. The man said he was able to fight off the woman, who then ran out of the house through the back door that had been unlocked.



According to the victim, he had never seen the woman and did not know why she entered his house.

The suspect is described as a white woman between 18 to 25 years old. She is said to have black curly hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonintruderbiting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News