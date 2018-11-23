Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant

A woman in Phoenix was left shocked when another woman in a crowded restaurant unleashed a racist rant on her after asking a simple question.Lenny Bermudez Molina said she started recording the incident after the woman's shocking response to the question about a seat next to her."I said 'Excuse me, is it okay if I sit here next to you?' and she said, 'Well do I have a choice?'" Molina said.During the recording, the woman can be heard saying something to Molina that could be perceived as threatening."I want the whole freaking nation to be white," the woman is heard saying on the video. "You will be wiped out."Molina, who is a proud Puerto Rican American, said she thought the woman was joking until she continued to make the racist and threatening remarks."She doesn't know who I am. Like, you don't know people to judge people," Molina said.Wildflower owner Louis Basil says racism and discrimination has no place in his restaurants."We really want to embrace diversity in not only the work force, but our customers. If a guest is uncomfortable in one of our restaurants we would like them to come to the manager," Basil said.Lenny says the woman eventually moved outside the restaurant, and a Wildflower manager went to talk to her before she left the building."It's really disheartening to experience that. I don't want to let go of the hope I have in people to be right and do the right thing," Molina said.