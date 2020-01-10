Man intentionally swerved to throw woman off car hood in Fort Bend Co.: Deputies

A man is charged with DWI and assault after deputies say he injured a woman with his car Thursday night in the Pecan Grove area of Fort Bend County.This happened in the area of Morton League and Rock Fence.Deputies say 49-year-old Watts Vaughan got into a fight with a woman, and she ended up on the hood of his car. According to officials, that's when he intentionally swerved to throw her off the car.She was flown to the hospital.Vaughan was arrested.