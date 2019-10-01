Woman tells store clerk she's being kidnapped, police say

By
CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a possible kidnapping case, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the Fuel Depot convenience store Tuesday, located at 608 Nevell St.

The store's manager, Sonny Dolapihille, told officers a woman came in with her two children and claimed she was being kidnapped by her boyfriend.

"She said 'My boyfriend. He's kidnapping me, and he's in the car,'" recalled Dolapihille. "(She said) 'Don't look at the car.'"

She, her two children and her alleged boyfriend were caught on store surveillance video, which Dolapihille says he gave to police.

"I was very concerned for her," he said. "I saw her face, she had a little bruise on her face and neck."

After they left, Dolapihille wrote down the driver's license plate number and called police. He said he recognized the woman and said she typically walks into his store smiling."

"Not this time," he recalled. "She was a different girl."

Police are looking for the woman, children and driver. They say they were last scene in a dark green Toyota Corolla with the license plate number HDS9514

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clevelandchildrenkidnapkidnappinginvestigatorssurveillancepoliceinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Giant sand pile mistakenly dumped on senior's driveway
Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Accused deputy killer's parole part of "systemic problem"
Houston mayor's rival questioning $95,000 internship
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Show More
Deputy Dhaliwal remembered as humanitarian by friends
Texas A&M bans vaping and e-cigarettes on all campuses
Girl Scouts spend 3 hours stuck in elevator
Crosby's Hungry Jack becomes an ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom
Mayor's holiday spectacular brings star-studded performances
More TOP STORIES News