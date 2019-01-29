Woman sues restaurant after alleged rape by bartender

A $20 million lawsuit was filed against a Houston restaurant this week after a woman claims she was raped by a former employee.The woman, known as Jane Doe, claims she was raped by a Brennan's of Houston bartender three years ago."I don't think she sleeps very much. She is a single woman and she obviously has a lot of concerns about her security," the woman's attorney, Peter Taaffe, said.According to the lawsuit, the woman was given a drink by the restaurant's bartender, Sean Kerrigan.After the drink, the woman says she has no memory of what happened next.Four hours after the drink, Taaffe says the restaurant's cameras captured his client leaving the bar with the help of another employee."Sometimes some people can drink a lot and still look like they're okay, but this was someone who was clearly extremely impaired," Taaffee said.The victim says hours later she realized Kerrigan was sexually assaulting her with another employee inside her home.After forcing the men to leave, the victim went to the hospital."She is not doing well. I'd like to say she is, but she's not. She's had to take medical leave from her law firm," Taaffe said.In 2018, Harris County prosecutors charged Kerrigan with aggravated sexual assault. Two months ago, 33-year-old Kerrigan died.Eyewitness News reached out to Brennan's of Houston, and the restaurant sent the following statement:Taaffee says her opinion changed when the district attorney showed her the video footage."I think for her this is about holding people accountable for what happened to her. Doing something about it," Taaffee said.He also says that Brennan's of Houston should never have hired Kerrigan because of his criminal past.