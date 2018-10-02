ACT OF KINDNESS

EXTRA MILE: Deputies come to woman's rescue after her wheelchair loses power

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies came to the rescue of an older woman who was stranded in the middle of a Lancaster road when her motorized wheelchair ran out of power. (LASDHQ)

LANCASTER, California --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies came to the rescue of an older woman who was stranded in the middle of a road when her motorized wheelchair ran out of power.

The deputies received a call regarding a traffic hazard while on patrol and headed out to the scene. When they arrived, they found that a wheelchair was in the middle of the road and an older woman was sitting in it.

She said her wheelchair had run out of power, which left her stranded on the road. The two deputies offered her a ride home, but she was upset having to leave behind her only means of getting around. The wheelchair didn't fit in the patrol vehicle because it could not be folded.

That's when one of the deputies decided to push the wheelchair back to the woman's home, which was about a mile away.

In his full uniform and boots, the deputy was then captured on video pushing the wheelchair back to the woman's home as she and his partner followed behind in the patrol vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
feel goodlos angeles county sheriff's departmentsenior citizenscaught on videou.s. & worldact of kindnessCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for veteran
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
More act of kindness
Top Stories
City bans sex with robots at shop planned for Houston
Violent brawl breaks out between school employee and student
Tropical disturbance could move into the Gulf next week
Burglar leaves nude photos of himself inside woman's home
O'Rourke getting help from ex-Texan Foster and rapper Bun B
Accused child molester dressed like doctor wanted by cops
Man in fake security uniform wanted after bank holdup
4-year-old may have seen mom's murder at W. Houston motel
Show More
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth day after anniversary
Reward offered after dog dies from arrow shot through neck
4 arrested and charged in 30 robberies and 2 sex assaults
Average person spends a full day commuting each month
Pregnant mom of 4 says she killed boyfriend in self-defense
More News