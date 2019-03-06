Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in southwest Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating an incident, where a woman was set on fire outside a strip center in southwest Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an incident, where a woman was set on fire outside a strip center in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the fire department responded to a fire at the 4200 block of S. Kirkwood around 11 p.m. Tuesday and found an adult woman with burn injuries.



She told firefighters that she was sleeping when someone set her on fire.

A witness dragged her away and extinguished the flames.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police do not know what was used to light the woman on fire. They are working to obtain surveillance video from the parking lot cameras.

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Drive-by shooting caught on Houston doorbell camera
Gambling with food stamps? Lawmaker has way to stop it
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Hamilton returns to Houston!
'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil some of the fan freebies for 2019
Bars on alert for over-served customers after crackdown
Show More
Morning workouts may be the best for your health: study
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
3-year-old girl puts boy in a headlock
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News