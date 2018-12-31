Residents of Ludren Park Apartments tell us they heard several gunshots early this morning. Houston police say the body of a woman was found outside the front door of a lower level unit.https://t.co/zdqombVp2e pic.twitter.com/YLeTczLhN3 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 31, 2018

Homicide Division investigators are responding to a deceased female found shot at 12101 Fondren Rd. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 31, 2018

A woman who appears to have been shot in the head was found dead at an apartment complex Monday morning in southwest Houston, police say.This happened around 6 a.m. at the Ludren Park Apartments on 12101 Fondren.Police say her body was found outside the front door of a first floor apartment, with several shell casings nearby.Officials tell ABC13 the woman appears to be in her late 20s.Several neighbors reported hearing gunshots."I hit the floor because it sounded like they were actually shooting in my apartment," Tiffany Johnson said.Johnson says that when she got the courage to look outside, she discovered police officers and crime scene tape."I've never seen anything violent a day in my life. I heard about it and (saw) it on the news and stuff like that, had people pass away in my family, but never this close to home has it hit me," Johnson said.No suspects are in custody at this time.