Woman shot in the head found dead outside apartment in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who appears to have been shot in the head was found dead at an apartment complex, police say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who appears to have been shot in the head was found dead at an apartment complex Monday morning in southwest Houston, police say.

This happened around 6 a.m. at the Ludren Park Apartments on 12101 Fondren.

Police say her body was found outside the front door of a first floor apartment, with several shell casings nearby.

Officials tell ABC13 the woman appears to be in her late 20s.



Several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

"I hit the floor because it sounded like they were actually shooting in my apartment," Tiffany Johnson said.

Johnson says that when she got the courage to look outside, she discovered police officers and crime scene tape.

"I've never seen anything violent a day in my life. I heard about it and (saw) it on the news and stuff like that, had people pass away in my family, but never this close to home has it hit me," Johnson said.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Beltway 8
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Armed man nabbed on way to fulfill 'prophecy' at church
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
Show More
Gov't shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
College intern killed by escaped lion
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Houston police K9 injured during search for burglary suspects
Deadly shooting of man inside home may be gang related
More News