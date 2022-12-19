Woman seeks help at nearby bar after being shot in chest in north Houston

Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk on Homestead Road when she was shot. They don't believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told police she was just walking along a sidewalk in north Houston when she was shot in the chest.

Houston police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 11600 block of Homestead Road, near East Mount Houston, when she realized she had been shot.

Investigators said the victim then walked to a nearby bar to call for help.

Police said they do not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting. An initial investigation indicated that the shots likely came from a vehicle or someone walking by.

At last check, she was stable at the hospital.