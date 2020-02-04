Woman shot in reported home invasion near Katy

One woman was shot, flown to hospital. Happened during home invasion in the Waterstone subdivision in Katy. Deputies keep walking to backyard of this house. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fs2HcmV4IN — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 4, 2020

A woman in early 20s was shot twice in a reported home invasion near Katy.Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Auburn Valley Lane near Waterstone Crest.When deputies arrived, they discovered blood trails, shell casings and drug paraphernalia.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they found a blood trail leading out of the back door and over the fence.The man who lives at the home drove the woman to the hospital. She's expected to survive.However, detectives say the man and woman aren't cooperating with investigators, so they're not sure if the man is a suspect or a witness.Neighbors told investigators they heard shots and some reported they saw someone run, but there's no description of the shooter.The sheriff's office says its Violent Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit are investigating.