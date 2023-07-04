"I'm lucky to be alive. But I mean, he got the whole vehicle," Burta Rios told ABC13. Video from the scene shows bullet holes in her pickup truck.

Woman injured by glass after she says gunman shot at her while she drove home from Alief-area store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman says she's grateful to be alive after she was shot at while driving home in the Alief area.

The shooting reportedly happened on Bellaire Boulevard at Addicks Clodine Road. A vehicle pulled up alongside the woman and started firing into her truck, the victim said.

After she realized what was happening, the woman said she was able to speed away.

Burta Rios told an ABC13 crew at the scene that she was injured by broken glass but managed to duck away from the gunshots.

"You're not expecting, you know, picking up groceries and coming back and just out of nowhere, some random person shoots you," Rios said. "I'm lucky to be alive. But I mean, he got the whole vehicle."

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in Rios' pickup truck.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office hasn't shared any information about the shooter or what car they may have been in.

It's unclear if the shooting was a targeted attack.