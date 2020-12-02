Woman shot while driving called OnStar for help before she died, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman called OnStar for help after she was shot while driving Tuesday night near downtown Houston.The woman later died.Police say that around 10 p.m. she was driving on Webster near Main, close to the bus station, when she was shot.She pressed the OnStar button in her car and was able to tell dispatchers what the shooter looked like.Her passenger, who was asleep at the time, woke up and took control of the car, steering it to a stop.The driver was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died.About 10 blocks from the scene, police found a man who matched the description of the shooter. Investigators talked to him, but are not sure if he is the shooter.Police are also trying to figure out if this was a random shooting or if the woman was targeted. They said she did get into a fight with her ex earlier in the night."Earlier in the evening, the woman and her ex-boyfriend ended up at South Central Station, where her boyfriend was arrested for parole violation. There was a big altercation earlier between them," said HPD detective Sgt. Thomas Simmons.Police are checking if a cab following the woman at the time of the shooting captured any video.A description of the shooter has not been released.