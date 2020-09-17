'You're cowards:' Dad of woman killed in her sleep pins message to suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd says he wants justice after his daughter was shot and killed while she slept in her home.The sheriff's office believes the motive for the shooting was likely retaliation.The Rhodd family said suspects surrounded their house on Sunday with high powered guns. Investigators believe the shooting was a part of a retaliation plan against Sierra's 15-year-old brother.Multiple people were involved, but no suspects are behind bars after a judge found no probable cause to charge 18-year-old Emma Presler who was arrested in connection with Sierra's death.In court, the judge chastised prosecutors and investigators for not making a clear and convincing connection between the getaway cars spotted at the shooting, and finding Presley nearby in a similar truck several minutes later.Now, Sierra's family is hoping that the people responsible will be caught before her funeral."I'll do everything in my power to protect my daughter, and that night I couldn't, and it eats me up so bad right now because I promised her I would never let anything happen to her, and she told me, 'I know you won't daddy. I know you won't daddy. You're a tough man, daddy,'" Sierra's father Michael said.He showed Eyewitness News the exact location where his daughter was shot, explaining that he carried Sierra all the way to his living room."I took my shirt off and wrapped her head up and I was holding her. I put her on my shoulders and I made it to the front door and she just let go," Michael said. "If they're watching me right now, 'You will get what's coming for you. I know that for a fact. You're cowards.'"The family said they just want justice for Sierra, and so do the people who have left flowers outside of the family's home."I failed her in life and I don't want to fail her in death. She needs to have justice. That's what I believe, and I'm pretty sure any other father would feel the same as I do right now," Michael said.Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information about the suspects in this case.