20-year-old woman with disability shot and killed in her sleep in northwest Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Harris County family is searching for answers after their 20-year-old daughter was shot and killed in a shooting overnight.Sierra Rhodd was shot and killed as she slept in her bed. Her family says she suffered from cerebral palsy.Harris County sheriff's deputies say dozens of shots were fired into the family's home on Timber Crest and Jones around 11 p.m.Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers outside the house, highlighting the high volume of shots fired.Deputies think it's possible the shooters were actually standing in the front yard when they fired, and shot from at least three sides of the house.The 20-year-old was asleep in her bed when she was shot to death. Her 15-year-old brother and parents were also home, but they were not hit.The bullet that hit Sierra went through her bedroom window, deputies say."She was my baby," Sierra's dad said. "One moment she was there and the next she was gone."Investigators say the shooters took off in several vehicles including a stolen motorcycle, which was dropped nearby and found, a red pick-up truck, and one other car with no description. Deputies say someone was inside the truck when it was found and they are being questioned.When asked about a possible motive for the shooting, investigators said they believe it could have been targeted."Typically in these type of situations they are usually retaliatory, so we will be looking into that," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. "At this time, it would only be speculation."Sierra's parents think her 15-year-old brother was the target of the shooting. They say they have been threatened by a group of people who have had problems with their son since March.Sierra's mother says she's called police 15-17 times since March to complain about the threats.