Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault

ARCOLA, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer in Fort Bend County accused of sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over has been arrested.
Hector Aaron Ruiz is one of seven officers with the Arcola Police Department.
Authorities say Ruiz stopped a 23-year-old woman for traffic violations on Nov. 16. She alleges that Ruiz then told her to follow him in her car, led her to a place where no one was around and coerced her to engage in a sexual act.
Ruiz is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in a prison and a $10,000 fine, and official oppression, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Ruiz was arrested on Wednesday.
District Attorney Brian Middleton released the following statement about the allegations:
"The utter violation of public trust that these allegations represent is heinous and disgraceful. My office will prosecute these criminal offenses to the fullest extent possible under the law."
According to the Arcola Police Department website, Ruiz became a full-time officer about a year ago.
ABC13 has reached out to the Arcola Police Department for comment.
