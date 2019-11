Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault

ARCOLA, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer in Fort Bend County accused of sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over has been arrested.Hector Aaron Ruiz is one of seven officers with the Arcola Police Department.Authorities say Ruiz stopped a 23-year-old woman for traffic violations on Nov. 16. She alleges that Ruiz then told her to follow him in her car, led her to a place where no one was around and coerced her to engage in a sexual act.Ruiz is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in a prison and a $10,000 fine, and official oppression, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.Ruiz was arrested on Wednesday.District Attorney Brian Middleton released the following statement about the allegations: According to the Arcola Police Department website , Ruiz became a full-time officer about a year ago.ABC13 has reached out to the Arcola Police Department for comment.