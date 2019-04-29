Woman says man took photos of her in Target fitting room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County woman told ABC13 someone snapped photos of her while she used a Target fitting room.The college student, who asked not to be identified for privacy reasons, said the disturbing incident happened Saturday around 11 a.m. at the store in the Copperfield area at State Highway 6 and FM 529.The woman said she went to try on some shirts. She noticed something strange in the mirror. She said someone was holding a cell phone camera under the door and pointed right at her.The woman immediately kicked the camera. By the time she exited the fitting room, she said the person fled the store."It's an invasion of privacy. I feel like no one should go through that. It was horrifying," said the woman. "It could have easily gone unnoticed because it was tiny. I didn't see anyone's hands. My initial reaction was just to kick it."The customer said she contacted store management. They reviewed surveillance video and spotted a man entering and exiting the fitting room area.The woman is upset because store management would not allow her to view the video or share an image.She filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.HCSO told ABC13 surveillance video does show a man entering the changing room and leaving a few minutes later. He then exited the store and entered a gray colored pickup and left the property. Cameras could not capture the truck's license plate. The incident has been referred to investigators.Target released the following statement:"At Target, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we called the Harris County Sherriff's Office and provided video footage. We'll continue to work closely with law enforcement in any way we can to assist with their investigation."