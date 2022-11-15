Woman robs southeast Houston convenience store at gunpoint to steal pack of cigarettes

HPD needs your help identifying the women pictured in a business' surveillance video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a southeast Houston business was robbed at gunpoint last month, the Houston Police Department released surveillance video and is asking for the public's help identifying the woman they suspect is responsible for the aggravated robbery.

On Oct. 29. at about 5 p.m., a woman entered a convenience store at the 7500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When she walked in, she pointed a gun at the customers and the clerk while walking up to the counter. Officials say the woman then focused her aim at the clerk and demanded a carton of cigarettes.

Once the woman received the cigarettes, surveillance footage shows that she walked out of the store and fled in a red Kia Soul.

HPD says the suspect is a Black woman, wearing a pink shirt, and black shorts.

Officials urge that anyone with information on this case calls Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.