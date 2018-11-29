EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3112575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Plane makes emergency landing because a passenger allegedly wouldn't stop passing gas

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her breaking wind.Shanetta Wilson, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said she pulled a knife on a man who was offended when she allegedly passed gas while waiting in line.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wilson and the man got into a verbal dispute over her "farting loudly" while in line at a store.That is when she reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the man before leaving the location.