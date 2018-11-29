Woman accused of pulling knife on man who confronted her when she passed gas

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her loud farting. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida --
A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her breaking wind.

Shanetta Wilson, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said she pulled a knife on a man who was offended when she allegedly passed gas while waiting in line.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wilson and the man got into a verbal dispute over her "farting loudly" while in line at a store.

That is when she reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the man before leaving the location.
FLIGHT FLATULENCE: Passenger passing gas causes fight and emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing because a passenger allegedly wouldn't stop passing gas

