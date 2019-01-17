HOAX

Pearland woman accused of having hoax condition for 'sexual gratification'

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of pretending to have autism for sexual gratification.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said a 29-year-old woman pretended to be a made-up twin sister with autism when she engaged in "sexually oriented conduct" with a caregiver.

According to the Pearland Police Department, Rachel Childs faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure. She was taken into custody on Jan. 3.

In a news release, the police department said Childs solicited a caregiver to service her twin, who she allegedly claimed had autism. Childs asked the caregiver to take her made-up sister to the worker's home, where she promised to arrive later.

Police said Childs, as the twin, allegedly came on to the caregiver, who became suspicious when the suspect did not reflect behavior of someone with autism.

The caregiver contacted police after finding out Childs was an only child, Pasadena PD said.

Investigators further determined Childs was allegedly perpetrating a hoax for sexual gratification and was actually pretending to be autistic.

Police believe she may have deceived others under the same pretense. They urge anyone who came into contact with Childs to reach out to Det. C. Arnold at 281-997-4151 or by email at carnold@pearlandtx.gov.

RELATED STORIES
Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play
EMBED More News Videos

Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play

Kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
EMBED More News Videos

The man convicted of kidnapping a Vallejo woman, Matthew Muller, is representing himself in a state case and will likely cross-examine his victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.

Group confesses to faking kidnapping at Walmart for attention on social media
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a group faked an abduction so that they could get attention on social media.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
autismhoaxindecent exposurePearland
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOAX
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
Kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
Seafood scam makes people crabby
Kidnapping at Walmart faked for social media attention, police say
More hoax
Top Stories
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test
Police searching for man who exposed himself to HISD student
More than 60 men arrested for soliciting minors online
Dead newborn remains found inside women's bathroom at Amazon
Suspects lead police on wild chase in Dallas
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Illinois parents sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
Show More
Teens accused of making false report after drug deal gone bad
$10K reward offered for suspect wanted in death of Pasadena man
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
More News