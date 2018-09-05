Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston

Do you know this guy? Police say he pistol whipped a woman while she and her girlfriend were walking their dog. Hear from the victim about why she stood in front of his gun. Her story’s coming up at 10 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/hZTNldW884 — Steven Romo (@StevenABC13) September 6, 2018

A woman still has the large gash on her ear after an armed robber pistol-whipped her while she walked her dog in west Houston.It happened in the 2700 block of Wallingford. The victim says she was walking with her girlfriend when she stood in front of the armed robber.