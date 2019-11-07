Woman who may have been drunk hits driver in wrong-way crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman may have been drunk when she drove the wrong way on the feeder road of the North Freeway northbound at the North Beltway and crashed into another car.

It happened around 4 a.m.

Authorities say the woman, who was in a pickup truck, crashed into the driver of a Lexus.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off of the Lexus to free the driver. Both he and the woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have tips on what you can do to avoid a wrong-way driver.

Officials say wrong-way crashes are more prevalent overnight, especially in the early morning hours. Eighty percent of the crashes happen between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In Texas, most of these wrecks happen in the 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. hour.

The crashes tend to happen on Saturday and Sunday. Friday is the third most prevalent day of the week for wrong-way crashes.

If you're on the freeway during the time frame when wrong-way crashes are most likely to occur, police say you should stay in the right lane (slow lane) to avoid hitting someone who could be in the fast lane.

Don't try to follow the driver. Instead, move over to the shoulder and call 911 to report the sighting.

Also, check reflectors on the road. If you see red reflectors, it means you're going the wrong way.

