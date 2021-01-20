Business

New study names Texas one of the best states for women-led startups

HOUSTON, Texas -- Who runs the world? According to Merchant Maverick's inaugural Best States for "Women-Led Startups'' study, Texas is a great place for women to be in charge.

The Lone Star state cracked the top 10 on the list, earning the No. 6 spot, according to the small business reviews and financial services company, which based the study on eight key statistics about this growing segment of the economy.

Colorado (at No. 1), Washington, Virginia, Florida, and Montana were the only states to beat out Texas in the rankings - leading the Merchant Maverick team to conclude that "the part of the country that lies west of the Mississippi is great for startups led by women entrepreneurs."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
