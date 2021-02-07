Woman accused of leaving newborn in toilet after giving birth, Conroe police say

CONROE, Texas -- A woman, out on parole after being charged in the death of her infant son, is now accused of leaving her newborn daughter in the toilet after giving birth, according to the Conroe Police Department.

Officers said Denette Williams told them she didn't know she was pregnant with her daughter. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, Williams said she felt cramps and remembers hearing a "plop" in the toilet and seeing blood.

It was Williams' boyfriend, Christopher Hardmon, who discovered the newborn head down in the toilet after he heard Williams screaming in the shower, investigators said. Hardmon rescued the baby and called 911.

The infant was taken to Memorial Herman, where staff said she was healthy.

Williams' mother, Dee Oliver, told investigators she had asked Williams if she was pregnant a few days before the incident. Oliver said Williams answered she wasn't sure, but she might be and wanted to go to a doctor to get checked.

On Sept. 24, police found out Williams had submitted an application for SNAP benefits. She had identified herself as a pregnant woman with a due date of Sept. 1.

Investigators said they now believe Williams left the child in the toilet to drown and didn't seek medical care. She has been charged with endangering a child.

Williams is currently out on parole after serving five years of a 10-year sentence for her hand in the 2011 violent death of her 1-month-son.

Williams' son, Braylon Hood, died due to blunt force injuries, bruises and an injured spinal canal, police said. He was left in his car seat for 11 hours, while Williams and Braylon's father, Jimmie Hood, watched a movie in their home, authorities said. He suffered a broken neck after Williams held him by the neck while feeding him and Hood laid him on his leg with his head hanging over.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mass vaccine hubs don't help minority groups, Mayor Turner says
Man surrenders after allegedly holding girlfriend hostage, police say
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Pasadena detective dies from COVID-19
2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine
Astros and Carlos Correa avoid arbitration with $11.7M deal
Show More
Houston Missing Persons Day unites loved ones who haven't given up hope
New Orleans bars and restaurants ordered to close for Mardi Gras
New street art shows a Houston forever united for George Floyd
Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless
Texans host event to help HS seniors get football scholarships
More TOP STORIES News