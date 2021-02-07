Woman accused of leaving newborn in toilet after giving birth, Conroe police say

CONROE, Texas -- A woman, out on parole after being charged in the death of her infant son, is now accused of leaving her newborn daughter in the toilet after giving birth, according to the Conroe Police Department.Officers said Denette Williams told them she didn't know she was pregnant with her daughter. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, Williams said she felt cramps and remembers hearing a "plop" in the toilet and seeing blood.It was Williams' boyfriend, Christopher Hardmon, who discovered the newborn head down in the toilet after he heard Williams screaming in the shower, investigators said. Hardmon rescued the baby and called 911.The infant was taken to Memorial Herman, where staff said she was healthy.Williams' mother, Dee Oliver, told investigators she had asked Williams if she was pregnant a few days before the incident. Oliver said Williams answered she wasn't sure, but she might be and wanted to go to a doctor to get checked.On Sept. 24, police found out Williams had submitted an application for SNAP benefits. She had identified herself as a pregnant woman with a due date of Sept. 1.Investigators said they now believe Williams left the child in the toilet to drown and didn't seek medical care. She has been charged with endangering a child.Williams is currently out on parole after serving five years of a 10-year sentence for her hand in the 2011 violent death of her 1-month-son.Williams' son, Braylon Hood, died due to blunt force injuries, bruises and an injured spinal canal, police said. He was left in his car seat for 11 hours, while Williams and Braylon's father, Jimmie Hood, watched a movie in their home, authorities said. He suffered a broken neck after Williams held him by the neck while feeding him and Hood laid him on his leg with his head hanging over.