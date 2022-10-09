Woman, ex-boyfriend killed in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Harris County, according to authorities.
The Harris County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene Sunday at about 3:18 p.m.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
It is unclear what transpired between the man and the woman at this time.
This is a breaking news story. ABC13 will update here as more information becomes available.
