A woman was killed by an alligator in a popular vacation and golf destination.The attack happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday in a gated community on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw the woman being attacked by an alligator as she walked her dog near a golf course.Emergency crews recovered the woman's body from the lagoon. The woman's dog was not harmed during the incident.Authorities are searching for the alligator, believed to be about 8 feet in length.