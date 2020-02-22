Woman goes to prison for killing man with scissors in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is being sent to prison for killing a man with scissors four years ago.In February 2016, Galveston police found Kimberlie Rayburn, 43, outside of an apartment, naked and wrapped in a blood stained blanket.Police said Rayburn was high on methamphetamine when they found her.When officers found Steven Ryan in bed, he was bleeding from his neck and had several other wounds on his body.He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.At the sentencing hearing, Rayburn said that Ryan asked her to kill him.Rayburn pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Galveston County District Court Judge John Ellisor to 42 years in prison for murder.She also pleaded guilty to a tampering with physical evidence charge, for which she was sentenced 10 years in prison.She will serve the sentences concurrently and will be eligible for parole after serving half or her murder sentence, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.