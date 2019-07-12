Woman may have eaten pet medication before freeing shelter cats in bizarre break-in

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested for breaking into the SPCA shelter in Polk County after employees say they found her passed out with opened bottles of white-out and animal medication nearby.When employees arrived at the shelter they found a broken window, missing medication and most of the cats loose.A woman was discovered passed out on the floor.Employees say her clothes were on inside-out and they believe she ate animal medication and white-out.All of the cats were recovered and none of them were harmed.Damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars and the door to the shelter had to be replaced.