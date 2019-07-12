LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested for breaking into the SPCA shelter in Polk County after employees say they found her passed out with opened bottles of white-out and animal medication nearby.
When employees arrived at the shelter they found a broken window, missing medication and most of the cats loose.
A woman was discovered passed out on the floor.
Employees say her clothes were on inside-out and they believe she ate animal medication and white-out.
All of the cats were recovered and none of them were harmed.
Damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars and the door to the shelter had to be replaced.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Woman may have eaten pet medication before freeing shelter cats in bizarre break-in
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News