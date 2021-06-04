woman killed

Woman's boyfriend and 3 kids found after going missing after she's found dead at N Houston apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Boyfriend, 3 kids missing after woman found dead in N Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The missing children of a woman who was found dead in north Houston were found Friday afternoon and are safe with family members in Bryan, police said.



Police originally got a call of a possible suicide at an apartment complex off Garden City near West Montgomery just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. The boyfriend called 911 and said the woman shot herself, HPD said.

But, when police arrived at the apartment, all they saw was the front door kicked in, and found the body of a woman in her 20s, covered in a sheet. The woman's boyfriend and her three children were nowhere to be found.

Houston police are still working to figure out whether the woman's death was a murder or suicide.

Police say the woman was shot in the face. Officers had not found a weapon at the scene.

The person of interest is the woman's boyfriend, police say. He took off before police arrived.

"It's suspicious. He left in her car. We don't know. He didn't wait at the scene to talk to us. It's very suspicious. Homicide is en route," Lt. E Pavel said. "Our main concern right now is the three kids, trying to get ahold of the family to see where the three kids are. We want to make sure they're not with person of interest."

On Friday, police said a male person of interest had been questioned and released in this case, but they were not clear who that person was.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentsuicidewoman killedmissing childrensuspicious deathinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News