Woman's boyfriend and 3 kids found after going missing after she's found dead at N Houston apartment

UPDATE: A male person of interest has been questioned and released in this case. Children who were removed from the apartment were located and are safe with family members in Bryan, TX. The investigation is ongoing.



More info is at https://t.co/j6ABfBEx5w #hounews https://t.co/9XeOBHqjva — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The missing children of a woman who was found dead in north Houston were found Friday afternoon and are safe with family members in Bryan, police said.Police originally got a call of a possible suicide at an apartment complex off Garden City near West Montgomery just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. The boyfriend called 911 and said the woman shot herself, HPD said.But, when police arrived at the apartment, all they saw was the front door kicked in, and found the body of a woman in her 20s, covered in a sheet. The woman's boyfriend and her three children were nowhere to be found.Houston police are still working to figure out whether the woman's death was a murder or suicide.Police say the woman was shot in the face. Officers had not found a weapon at the scene.The person of interest is the woman's boyfriend, police say. He took off before police arrived."It's suspicious. He left in her car. We don't know. He didn't wait at the scene to talk to us. It's very suspicious. Homicide is en route," Lt. E Pavel said. "Our main concern right now is the three kids, trying to get ahold of the family to see where the three kids are. We want to make sure they're not with person of interest."On Friday, police said a male person of interest had been questioned and released in this case, but they were not clear who that person was.