Woman found dead inside Texas City home after 911 call

EMBED </>More Videos

A body has been found inside a Texas City home.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a Texas City home.

The Texas City Police Department said it was called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 2900 block of Vance on reports of an unresponsive woman.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was dead.

Investigators say while they are gathering evidence at the home, the crime scene is much bigger than this.

Police are calling this a criminal investigation, but did not tell us whether they have someone in custody or if a killer is on the loose.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundtexas cityinvestigationTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Family remembers elderly man beaten to death in Pasadena
Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night
Beto O'Rourke brings senate campaign to Houston Friday
Show More
Man in wheelchair hit by an 18-wheeler in east Houston, police say
Elderly woman terrified after police accidentally raid her home
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
More News