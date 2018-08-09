Woman found dead inside Texas City home after 911 call

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a Texas City home.The Texas City Police Department said it was called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 2900 block of Vance on reports of an unresponsive woman.When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was dead.Investigators say while they are gathering evidence at the home, the crime scene is much bigger than this.Police are calling this a criminal investigation, but did not tell us whether they have someone in custody or if a killer is on the loose.