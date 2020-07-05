HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overnight gathering for fireworks in a northeast Houston parking lot turned tragic when a woman fell from a moving SUV early Sunday.
It happened in a shopping center in the 5900 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North just before 1 a.m.
The woman, identified as Brandi McGee, 24, was hanging onto the outside of a 2000 Toyota Highlander as the driver was leaving the parking area in front of an Applebee's restaurant when she fell off, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
McGee was with friends who were moving to another area of the shopping center to light fireworks, investigators said. The SUV was moving at a slow rate of speed when McGee fell and hit her head, according to reports.
McGee later died at Ben Taub Hospital.
Deputies with HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division were still investigating. No charges had been filed Sunday morning.
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston parking lot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News