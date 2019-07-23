Woman driving erratically dies after crashing and nearly hitting police in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A woman died after police say she was driving erratically and nearly hit officers before crashing in southwest Houston.Officers were on the scene of another crash around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Post Oak when they noticed an erratic driver coming toward them. The female driver nearly hit police.Officers then started following her.She turned right on FM 2234, driving off the road and rolled the vehicle at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said officers found a car seat in the back, but they talked to the woman's family and learned that the infant was not in the car with her.Police said they'll look at body cam footage to see how close she got to the officers. Houston Police commander K.J. Deese said it is possible she never knew officers were there.