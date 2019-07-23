Woman driving erratically dies after crashing and nearly hitting police in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A woman died after police say she was driving erratically and nearly hit officers before crashing in southwest Houston.

Officers were on the scene of another crash around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Post Oak when they noticed an erratic driver coming toward them. The female driver nearly hit police.

Officers then started following her.

She turned right on FM 2234, driving off the road and rolled the vehicle at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said officers found a car seat in the back, but they talked to the woman's family and learned that the infant was not in the car with her.

Police said they'll look at body cam footage to see how close she got to the officers. Houston Police commander K.J. Deese said it is possible she never knew officers were there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasefatal crashwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News