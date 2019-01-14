Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newswalmartshoppingTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Cadillac smashes into high school building
Active shooter situation at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Show More
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
More News