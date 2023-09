The driver appeared to have been speeding before she crossed a median and crashed, Houston police say.

Woman dies after losing control and crashing into mailbox on Kirby Drive in River Oaks, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after losing control and crashing into a mailbox in the River Oaks area, Houston police said.

The deadly crash happened at about 1:56 a.m. Monday in the 960 block of Kirby Drive, near Shepherd.

Police said the woman appeared to have been speeding when she lost control, crossed a median, and hit the mailbox.

Video from the scene shows the entire front end of the car mangled.

It's not known if the woman was intoxicated.