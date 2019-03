@HCSOTexas Investigators are responding to a homicide call at a residence located at 6100 Menor Crest Drive (Spring area). There is a deceased adult female #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UBEM6smWnM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 16, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide units are on the scene of an alleged shooting that left one woman dead Saturday morning.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, this incident occurred in the 6100 block of Menor Crest Drive in northwest Harris County.Deputies have one suspect in custody.Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene is clear.