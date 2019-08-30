Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident at Fort Bend County home

We’re on the scene of a death investigation at 1500 Fenn Rd. in Rosharon, TX. The female victim appears to have been crushed by a gate. Our CID Unit is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/F9SglpTWG0 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 30, 2019

A woman was killed in a freak accident involving a motorized gate at a Fort Bend County home.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday night in the 1500 block of Fenn Road in Rosharon.Officials say a 74-year-old apparently tried to slide the gate open, but it somehow came off the track and toppled over on the woman. She may have been trapped for an hour or two before she was found.Neighbors called 911, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.