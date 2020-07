Northern California teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job

EMBED >More News Videos A mother says her one-year-old son was intentionally coughed on by a "racist" woman at a Yogurtland in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A teacher in Northern California's South Bay region, accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a San Jose Yogurtland, is no longer employed, the school district confirmed on Saturday.The district released the following statement to ABC7 News:The alarming encounter was captured on surveillance cameras back on June 19 in a dispute over social distancing.Police looked into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.The boy's mother, Moreya Mora, says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.District officials previously released a statement, which read in part:"The incident that occurred at Yogurtland is despicable. There is no place in the Oak Grove School District for any employee who would deliberately cause harm to a child. If the District receives confirmation from SJPD that the individual involved in the Yogurtland incident is our employee, we will take immediate action."District officials say they've been receiving threats and damages to some of their buildings since news of the incident broke.On June 24, Superintendent for the Oak Grove School District, Jose Manzo, released this statement As a result, an online petition circulated -- calling for the district to fire her- and remove her teaching license.So far, the former teacher has not been arrested.