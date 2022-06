NEW YORK -- An Alaska woman in Brooklyn, New York showed city slickers how things are done when she grabbed an opossum that had entered a bar and calmly carried it outside by the scruff of its neck, impressing the other patrons.Video shows the woman lifting the opossum from behind a table in the front corner of Temkin's bar.The woman, identified as Sara Fulton, stepped forward, and said, "Hold my phone. I'm from Alaska."She then grabbed the opossum by the scruff of its neck and carried it outside as customers cheered her on.The animal was seen scurrying off, unharmed.