Woman suffers second-degree burns when vape pen explodes

On Aug. 18, the HCFMO was notified of a burn injury that was caused when the battery of a vape pen exploded. The victim sustained second degree burns to the hand. E-cigarettes and vaping products should be used very carefully. pic.twitter.com/O96iZgCLB2 — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 19, 2019

A 35-year-old suffered second-degree burns after authorities say her vape pen exploded in her hands.The Harris County Fire Marshal's office tells ABC13 they responded to the 19900 block of Crescent Creek Drive on Aug. 18.Officials said the woman was changing the battery on the vape pen when it exploded."We know that lithium-ion batteries have these issues so we want consumers to make sure that they use good brands of lithium-ion batteries," said Rachel Moreno with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.Officials say the explosion also caused a small fire in the room.Experts warn that consumers use these products carefully and always read directions on how to properly change batteries on vaping products.