A woman involved in a wild crash that landed her vehicle on top of two other vehicles is blaming her flip-flops.
Police in Massachusetts says the driver claims she lost control of her SUV after her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals.
The woman drove over a curb and on top of two parked cars.
Fortunately, the drivers of both vehicles were not inside and no one was hurt.
The driver has been cited for negligent operation.
