Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says flip-flops are to blame for her driving on top of parked cars.

A woman involved in a wild crash that landed her vehicle on top of two other vehicles is blaming her flip-flops.

Police in Massachusetts says the driver claims she lost control of her SUV after her flip-flop got stuck in the pedals.

The woman drove over a curb and on top of two parked cars.

Fortunately, the drivers of both vehicles were not inside and no one was hurt.

The driver has been cited for negligent operation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashu.s. & worldbuzzworthyshoesMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead with bruises on her body inside apartment
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
Man drowns during attempt to save kids from rip current
Suspect leads police to body dumped in ditch in SW Houston
Boy's remains found at desert compound
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
3 women accused of installing credit card skimmer at Buc-ee's
2 officers ambushed and shot while sitting in unmarked car
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News