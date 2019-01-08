Florida woman attacked elderly parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse: Authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of attacking parents because they refused to take her out to dinner

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her parents because they wouldn't take her to eat at Outback Steakhouse.

Deana Seltzer, 28, lives with her parents and reportedly wanted to go to the restaurant last Wednesday, but her parents said no. Deputies say that's when she began punching her mother and scratched her father in the face.

Vadim Seltzer called 911 and told dispatchers that his daughter was armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Deana Seltzer reportedly tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons, WPLG-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackarrestu.s. & worldrestaurantFlorida
Top Stories
Woman killed by big rig on I-45 after walking into traffic
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
Baby girl dropped off at Houston Fire Station
Body found during search for missing boy with autism
Show More
Kidnapping of 8-month-old staged by father, police say
ORANGE CRUSH: Clemson routs Alabama for third national title
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Texas Legislature to tackle big issues this session
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
More News