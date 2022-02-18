Caught on camera: Man punches woman outside Walmart in Humble on Valentine's Day

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was caught on camera punching a woman in the face on Valentine's Day."I'm a tough cookie," said Krystal Blacklock, with a smile.Blacklock's right arm is now resting in a sling after an attack Monday at a Walmart in Humble. Surveillance video caught what happened as she was leaving the store."He almost hit me with the vehicle. I literally had to take a step back Otherwise, I would've gotten hit by a SUV," said Blacklock.The video shows Blacklock touching the suspect's car after the close call. After that, a man who was almost twice her size got out and confronted her."He said, 'You touch my car again, I'm going to punch you in your ****ing face,'" Blacklock said.That's when Blacklock said she started preparing to stand her ground."I'm a big believer in self-care and self-love, and the first part of self-love is protecting yourself at all costs," she said.At 5 feet 1 inch tall, Blacklock was no match for the man. He punched her square in the jaw and then drove away."Somebody like him needs to be found. It's part of the reason I'm speaking up. He could do this to anybody. It could be an elderly person. Someone who can't defend themselves," Blacklock said.Humble police need help identifying the man. They said he's facing a charge of assault on a female.Blacklock said she has a message for her attacker."You might want to think twice before doing something like this in the future because there's a lot that hangs on the line," she said. "You risk everything when you do things like that."The same white Nissan SUV the man threatened Blacklock over is now missing a driver's side door handle. Blacklock said she pulled it off before he made his getaway.If you seen the vehicle, you are urged to call Detective D. Thompson at 713-208-1894.