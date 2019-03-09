Woman charged after allegedly shooting boyfriend for snoring too loud

Woman charged with attempted murder after she shot her boyfriend over loud snoring.

COCOA BEACH, Florida -- Authorities say a woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend for a bizarre reason.

Deputies say Lorie Morin, 47, shot her boyfriend of three weeks during an argument over the victim's loud snoring.

According to the court documents, the boyfriend showed up to the home on Wednesday with breathing nose strips in an attempt to silence the problem.

After a night of drinking, the sheriff's office says Morin fired a shotgun, hitting the victim on his side torso.

Detectives say Morin initially said the shooting was accidental.

He is in stable condition.
