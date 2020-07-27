Woman attacks deputy who rescued her from oncoming traffic, deputies say

A woman was arrested after authorities say she attacked a deputy who rescued her from oncoming traffic.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, the deputy responded to a welfare check last Friday in the 10900 block of Jones Road.The deputy tried to get the attention of the woman, who was identified as Mirabia Coble. She refused to comply with the deputy's commands, the constable's office said.The deputy was able to move Coble off the roadway for her safety. According to authorities, Coble grabbed the deputy by the hair and attempted to hit her with her fist.A brief struggle between the women began but the deputy was able to detain Coble.The deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.Coble was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She was charged with assault on a police officer. Coble's bond was set at $10,000.